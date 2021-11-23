Man falls to death while pruning trees on Anna University campus

Chennai :

The deceased, Tirupathiyayya of Taramani, had been engaged to prune trees in the university campus in Guindy, said the police. Tirupathiyayya was standing on the third floor of a building to cut a tree branch when he suddenly slipped and from a height of at least 40 feet. He died on the spot. On information, Kotturpuram police sent his body for post-mortem examination and registered a case.



