Chennai college students arrested for breaking MTC bus’ windshield

Chennai :

The incident happened when the accused Samuel (19), Naveen (19) and Arun Kumar (19), second-year college students, were riding triples via Villivakkam. An MTC bus plying between Villivakkam and Besant Nagar came in contact with the bike. Though none was injured, the infuriated trio developed a quarrel with the bus crew and hurled stones at the MTC bus, breaking the windshield. Based on a complaint by the MTC bus driver Manivannan, Villivakkam police registered a case and arrested Samuel and Arun Kumar. A hunt has been launched for Naveen.