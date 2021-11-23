3 involved in snatching held in separate incidents by Chennai cops

Chennai :

Anna Salai police arrested a bike thief within hours after he escaped with a two-wheeler and investigation revealed that the accused managed to snatch a phone from a pedestrian in Chintadripet.





The accused was identified as M Sasikumar alias Pura of Kannagi Nagar, who has more than 10 cases pending against him. The stolen bike and the phone were seized from Sasikumar.





Police said that the motorbike belongs to one K Gunasekar (30) of Triplicane, who found it missing after he parked it in front of a shop in Royapettah.





Based on his complaint, Anna Salai police secured Sasikumar within hours and an investigation revealed that he snatched a mobile phone from one Vishal in Chintandripet. Sasikumar was remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, JJ Nagar police have arrested a 24-year-old serial snatcher and seized 1.5 sovereigns from him.





The accused J Karthik alias Mittai Karthik of Tiruverkadu had snatched phones and chains in Avadi Tank Factory, Nolambur and Virugambkkam along with one Arunraj.





While Arunraj was already arrested by Virugambakkam police, Karthik was arrested for snatching gold chain from a woman in J J Nagar in September.





Similarly, a 25-year-old man was arrested for snatching a phone from a woman in Avadi.





The accused K Ezhumalai of Avadi snatched a phone from one Mohana, when she was searching for her pet cat on the road at Gandhi Nagar.