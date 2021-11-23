Chennai: Gold concealed in clothes, vessels seized from flyers

Chennai :

Based on intelligence inputs, the officials intercepted two passengers who landed here from Kuwait at the exit in separate incidents. When their checked-in baggage were examined, officials found casseroles with glass lit. Growing suspicious, they dismantled the lid, the officials recovered gold cut bits concealed inside the handles.





In all, six gold cut bits each weighing 540 grams and 556 grams, respectively, were recovered. The gold, estimated to be worth Rs 54.87 lakh, was seized under Customs Act, 1962.





In another incident, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at the exit. When the person’s checked-in luggage was checked, officials found five burqas that had buttons made of gold, four gold beads and a small cut chain.





Further, four iPhone 13 Pro Max and 4,800 sticks of cigarettes were also recovered. The goods worth Rs 3.86 lakhs were seized, and further investigations are on.