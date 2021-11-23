Govt directed to submit ICC report against suspended DGP Rajesh Das

Chennai :

Justice V Parthiban passed the injunction while hearing the plea by Rajesh Das praying to set aside the report on the complaint of sexual harassment levelled by a woman IPS officer. His counsel submitted that some members of the ICC were biased and the report submitted to the government on April 28 was prepared against natural justice.





When the counsel said Das’s subsistence allowance was stopped since March, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram asked whether the officer was relying only on allowance to which the former replied in affirmative.





In his petition, Das sought for a fresh probe quashing all the proceedings of the ICC. According to him, following his representation seeking the removal of ADGP Seema Agarwal and IG A Arun from the committee, the government had replaced IG Arun with K Joshi Nirmal Kumar but retained the ADGP. The inquiry started even before his representation was taken up, he added. His request for the transfer of the complainant was not considered, and most of the witnesses served under the complainant and thus could not depose without interference, he added. He said that he was not given a copy of the ICC report and wanted the court to strike down proceedings of the committee.