Children from Kannagi Nagar paint wall to raise awareness

To celebrate the spirit of children residing at Kannagi Nagar, InkLink Charitable Trust has joined hands with UNICEF Tamilnadu and created a ‘Wall for Child Rights’.

Chennai : The wall has the most relevant themes related to the key issues regarding children and their rights via painting and artworks. Kaustav Sengupta of InkLink Charitable Trust tells DT Next, “Fifty seven children from Kannagi Nagar Police boys and girls club, Kannagi Nagar Govt School and Headstart International School painted on the wall of Kannagi Nagar police station to show their hope, happiness and dream. The wall is called Wall of Child Rights where InkLink Trust developed four panels to reflect the key issues regarding children in Kannagi Nagar. This includes child marriage, going back to school, anti-drugs and anti-addiction and saving water. These themes were selected after a survey and research.”