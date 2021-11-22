Public entry to Marina beach banned following reports on students' protest

Chennai :

Soon after the Tamil Nadu government announced last week that examinations would be conducted on offline modes in all colleges, students have been protesting against the announcement and have been demanding online exams. In this context, it was reported that students were going to take part in a protest at Marina Beach today (22-11-2021). More than a hundred policemen have been deployed along the coast and the service road has also been closed.





Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Friday said that protesting students, who demand online exams, have withdrawn their strike after the government promised that the physical semester exams will be conducted only in January.