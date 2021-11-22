Woman run over by bus near Chromepet after vehicle hits her bike

Chennai :

The deceased, Ayisha Fathima, was riding pillion, while her husband, Aziz, was riding the bike, said police. The incident happened when the couple was returning home in Madambakkam after shopping in Chromepet.





Around 9 pm, a vehicle rammed their bike near the Chromepet bus stand and the couple fell off the bike in the impact. A TNSTC bus bound for Perambulur which was coming from Koyambedu ran over Ayisha Fathima, killing her at the spot, while Aziz escaped with minor injuries.

The woman’s body was sent to Chromepet government hospital for postmortem examination and Aziz was admitted to the same hospital.





Chromepet traffic investigation police have registered a case and the bus driver has been detained for inquiry.