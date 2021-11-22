Online registration for SRMJEEE 2022 begins

Chennai :

Qualifying in SRMJEEE provides entry to all the campuses of SRMIST located at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani, and Tiruchy; SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.





Admissions to the B.Tech program are only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2022, which will be held through Remote Proctored Online Mode in 3 Phases during the months of January, April, and June.





SRMIST offers a wide range of scholarships making them affordable and accessible to all. To apply and for details, visit www.srmist.edu.in.