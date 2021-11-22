IJCCI offers industry exposure as add-ons to Japanese course

The language school of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) for the first time is offering add-ons to college students, who join Japanese courses at its schools.
Chennai:
To start with, it was planned to open two batches, which will be offered language courses and industry exposure.
The program would commence in January 2022 and registration for the course would be completed in December. Candidates could register through email -- indo-japan@ijcci.com.
The chamber is involving senior managers and technocrats in high profile industries to offer the add-ons.
