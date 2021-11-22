Mon, Nov 22, 2021

IJCCI offers industry exposure as add-ons to Japanese course

Published: Nov 22,202106:38 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The language school of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) for the first time is offering add-ons to college students, who join Japanese courses at its schools.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
To start with, it was planned to open two batches, which will be offered language courses and industry exposure.

The program would commence in January 2022 and registration for the course would be completed in December. Candidates could register through email -- indo-japan@ijcci.com. 

The chamber is involving senior managers and technocrats in high profile industries to offer the add-ons.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations