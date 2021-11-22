Great Lakes professor in Tamil Nadu’s expert panel on skilling

Chennai :

Prof Mahambare has extensive experience in economic research and forecasting and specializes in macroeconomics.





She has conceptualised and developed reports on critical economic issues such as growth constraints, labor skill mismatch, employment and inflation, in addition to assessing and forecasting the impact of shocks on the key economic parameters.





Prof Mahambare has written extensively on employment-related issues during the last few years. Her latest co-authored article talks about why India’s New Employment Policy should consider the trends in the employment to population ratio and focus on young adults were published by a leading financial daily. Prof. Mahambare’ s insightful research papers on topics related to economy, strategy and analytics have also been published by top-rated journals and publications.