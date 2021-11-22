VIT-Chennai holds annual convocation, awards 22 gold medals

Chennai :

Nearly, 22 gold medals were awarded to top rank holders.





The Chief Guest, La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, in his convocation address congratulated the graduates and quoted, “Change is the only thing that is constant. So, adapt to changes by having a vision; a vision that is not perceived by others and that wisdom will enable you to achieve success.” He also stated that the long-term vision of Dr G Viswanathan has envisaged the changes in higher education and implemented it in VIT’s academics and research activities. The vision has resulted in achieving high ranks in various ranking agencies.”





Dr Viswanathan, founder, and Chancellor Vellore Institute of Technology, in his presidential address stated that nearly 4 crore students out of 14 crore eligible students are enrolled in higher education institutions.





Thus he asked the state and Centre to allocate 6 per cent of the GDP for starting new educational institutions and increase students’ strength in the higher education system to realize our Prime Minister’s objective of achieving more than 50 per cent of gross enrolment ratio.





“We have to compete with advanced countries and move forward in higher education to achieve economic development.” He called upon the graduates to be job creators; to achieve the goal of Make in India to cater to domestic and international markets.





Vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan, GV Selvam and Asst vice president Kadhambari S Viswanathan graced the occasion.