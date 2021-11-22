Beware of fraudsters, CMRL cautions job seekers

Chennai :

“All individuals who are eventually hired by CMRL are always required to go through a formal selection process. All CMRL appointments are through a strict selection process depending upon the post applied for,” it said in a statement.





CMRL noted that all communications with applicants must come from a verifiable CMRL email address or CMRL authenticated letterhead and not from an internet address such as Hotmail, Yahoo, Gmail, mobile line or fake letterhead or agency.





Pointing out that job vacancies were notified in newspapers both in English and Tamil and also on its official website, it said job offers are not sent through organisations falsely pretending to recruit on its behalf or by people claiming to work for or affiliated to it.





“Any person dealing with unauthorised parties seeking job opportunities with CMRL in lieu of money is doing so at his/her own risk. CMRL will not have any obligation to honour the terms of any fake appointment letter so issued, or provide employment to anyone who has been issued a fraudulent appointment letter or fake recruitment news. Strict action will be initiated against the fraudsters who spread fake news. Further, CMRL is not responsible for any losses incurred by the individual involved in the mentioned activities,” it said in the statement.