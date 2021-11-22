Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Charred body of 76-year-old woman found in Tondiarpet

Published: Nov 22,202104:31 AM

A 76-year-old woman was charred to death when she was asleep after fire from a candle spread to her saree on Saturday night in Tondiarpet.

Representative image
Chennai:
The deceased Maragatham of Shivaji Nagar had the habit of lighting candle to pray before going to sleep. Police suspect that the she might have fallen asleep before the candle burns out leading to the fire.

Passersby noticed her charred body at the verandah of her house and alerted R K Nagar police, who retrieved her body and sent it postmortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered and police are also inquiring if she was set ablaze by

