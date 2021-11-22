Youth held for robbing elderly woman, lover threatens police, slits throat at station

Chennai :

The woman, Devi, is undergoing treatment at a hospital after receiving 15 sutures. She has also been booked on charges of threatening police. Her lover Y Vasanth (21) alias ‘Burma’ has cases pending against him, said officials.





In the wee hours of Saturday, Vasanth and a few juveniles entered the house of one V Ammayi (72) at Balakrishna Naidu Colony in Tiruvottiyur when her husband Velu was out to buy tea. They robbed her of a 1.5 sovereign chain and two mobile phones.





Based on her complaint, Tiruvottiyur police registered a case and secured Vasanth within hours with the help of CCTV footage. The robbed valuables were recovered from him.





Around 9.30 pm, Vasanth’s girlfriend Devi reached the police station and created a ruckus demanding his release. After arguing with the officials, she suddenly slit her own throat with a blade. The personnel at the station rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Officials said that she is out of danger.





Vasanth was remanded in judicial custody and a hunt has been launched for three juveniles who were part of the gang that robbed the elderly woman.