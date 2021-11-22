Elderly couple asleep in hut killed in wall collapse in Maduranthagam

Chennai :

According to the police, the deceased, Vedachalam (80) and Senthamarai (72) of Zamin Endathur village, have been living in the hut while their sons stay in the neighbourhood with their families. The recent rains had drenched and weakened the walls of the couple’s hut. Due to the downpour on Saturday night, one of the walls collapsed.





Officials said Vedachalam and Senthamarai who were sleeping at the time of the wall collapse came under the falling debris and succumbed to injuries.





The incident came to light only on Sunday morning when their grandchildren brought tea for the couple as usual. On information, officials from Sithamur police station went to the spot and retrieved their bodies. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





Maduranthagam Tahsildar also visited the spot and conducted inquiries.