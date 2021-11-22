Corporation officials fail to get the stink

Chennai :

“Usually, even when there is a light rainfall, the sewage water will stagnate on the road due to the blockage in the drainage system. Four years ago, the government relaid the road, after which its height got elevated to that of our house entrance leading to rainwater entering our houses easily. Now, all our properties are damaged, and we live with snakes and insects as the entire locality is filthy,” said Murugesan K, a resident of Vijayalakshmipuram at Ambattur.





“Last week, when we contacted the zonal officials, they inspected the place and said they will pump out the water immediately. But no steps have been taken so far, and the sewage water level is going up with every passing day,” he added.





On the other hand, residents of Korratur, who are also facing a similar issue for the past two weeks, said there is an uncovered manhole through which drainage water comes out whenever there is rainfall. For this reason, even after the Metro Water department pumped the drainage water two days ago, the situation remains the same.





“The two major reasons for the stagnation of sewage water are the solid waste from the locality blocking the drainage system, and the limited capacity of the pumping station. When there is a power cut or a motor issue, they won’t pump out the drainage water, which leads to sewage water stagnation. Even this morning we spoke to the officials but the problem is yet to be solved,” said Gurumoorthy S, a resident of Kandigai Street, Korattur.





The locals said that after pressurising the Metro Water officials, they have got the drainage water pumped out. “But even after that, the sewage water is still coming out of the households and private premises and we are forced to walk in that. We are worried about getting some infections due to this,” said another resident.





Similarly, at Pullianthope too, it is the same story. The rainwater has been drained out from only a few streets near the main road, and people staying in interior areas in the locality are forced to live with stagnated drainage water. If the condition remains the same, the next to plague city could be communicable diseases.