BSNL blames rival firm, politico for cable damage

Chennai :

Sub-divisional engineer, G Sahayarani, of Jagjeevanram Nagar lodged the complaint on Saturday stating that a vendor, Vrindavan Telecom, was facing the problem of some parties damaging their cable deliberately at Sri Sai Avenue.





The police have issued a CSR based on the complaint. BSNL sources said the husband of a local panchayat union chief was running a firm that handles work from private telecom service providers and the staff of a particular firm were damaging BSNL cables in the area.





BSNL officials have been facing the problem of rival groups damaging their cables across the city and suburbs recently.





It may be noted that even the BSNL’s general manager had written to its officials notifying them about cable thefts in many places and instructing them to take action. “In the event of cable damage no efforts are being made to recover the cost from the agencies causing the damage,” the communication had noted. He had asked his subordinates, in the event of a theft, to file a police complaint immediately.





If vendors were facing any problem, BSNL officials were asked to extend support to file a police complaint.