GCC releases stormwater drains map but activist seeks more details

Chennai :

With the city witnessing flooding during every monsoon, the activists have been urging the Corporation to share the SWD map to find solutions to inundation with public participation.





The Corporation on Sunday released maps of 114 wards out of the 200 wards in 11 zones. The maps of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, which comprises added areas, are available.





“Our long-standing demand of transparency has been addressed by the GCC. It is a good starting point,” said Jayaraman Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam.





He added that only if the maps contained details of gradients and disposal points, they will know the gaps in the maps. “They should also add years of construction. It should be more informative. With the current map, we cannot do an analysis. We can only see if a street has one or not.” He pointed out that the published map did not have sufficient information.





The activist said that a lot of money is being spent on SWDs. “The Corporation recently got Rs 120 crore WB funding for a missing SWD link. But the missing link account for only Rs 30 crore and the rest is for demolition and construction of the new SWD. We don’t know if there was a need for demolition and construction, ” he noted.