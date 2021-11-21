Bike catches fire on GST Road, investigation under way

Chennai :

30-year-old Siddik is a meat vendor and was on his way to deliver meat to a restaurant. Suddenly, smoke rose from the bike's engine and caught fire when he got down. However, he managed to take the meat package from the bike and escaped.





As Siddik could not douse the fire himself, firemen from the Tambaram fire station managed to put off the fire only after the bike was completely charred.





The Chromepet police have filed a case and have begun investigating.