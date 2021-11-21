Traffic Inspector, 6 others booked for kidnap and assault of duo who took girl’s obscene videos

Chennai :

Police said the inspector and six others barged into one Ashwin’s house in Chitlapakkam a few weeks ago and kidnapped him in a car. They took him to Hosur and secured another person named Baskaran. Both were brought back to the city and confined in a house in Vadapalani, where they were stripped and beaten up before being released.





Ashwin, who underwent treatment for the injuries, lodged a complaint at Chitlapakkam police station against the inspector.





Meanwhile, the inspector’s daughter lodged a complaint at Tambaram all-women police station that both Ashwin and Baskaran, who were her collegemates at a private institution in Pallavaram, took obscene photos and videos of her without her knowledge at the college and threatened her to part with Rs 10 lakh for not leaking them on social media.





When contacted, a senior police officer told DT Next that separate cases have been registered based on petition and counter-petition. “The investigation is underway and we will go by the law,” said the officer.