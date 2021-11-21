Domestic worker held for stealing Rs 2.5 lakh from techie’s house

Chennai :

The accused, Suppammal, was engaged as a domestic worker by one Santhosh, a software engineer, in Velachery.





On Friday, Santhosh left for work as usual leaving his father and grandmother at home. When he returned home, he found it locked from outside.





He opened the door and found his father and grandmother in a drowsy state, and Rs 2.5 lakh missing. There were liquor bottles and cigarettes butts in the house. Based on his complaint, Velachery police registered a case and secured Suppammal on suspicion.





During inquiry, she admitted that she mixed sleeping tablets in the milk and escaped with the cash after placing liquor bottles and cigarette butts to make it look like burglary.