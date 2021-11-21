Sun, Nov 21, 2021

College student hurls stones at cop for stopping bike, released on bail

Published: Nov 21,202105:50 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An 18-year-old college student who hurled stones at a police constable since the latter stopped his two-wheeler for riding triples in Maduravoyal in the wee hours of Saturday was released on bail.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
P Vignesh, a Grade I constable of Maduravoyal police station, who suffered minor injuries in the attack underwent treatment at a hospital.

The incident happened around 2 am near Seemanthamman Nagar. Vignesh, who spotted a bike with three men on it stopped the vehicle. However, during questioning, the trio started attacking the constable with stones and fled the spot.

Based on his complaint, police secured one of them and produced him before the magistrate.

However, he was let off on bail. A hunt has been launched for the remaining two suspects.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations