College student hurls stones at cop for stopping bike, released on bail

Chennai :

P Vignesh, a Grade I constable of Maduravoyal police station, who suffered minor injuries in the attack underwent treatment at a hospital.





The incident happened around 2 am near Seemanthamman Nagar. Vignesh, who spotted a bike with three men on it stopped the vehicle. However, during questioning, the trio started attacking the constable with stones and fled the spot.





Based on his complaint, police secured one of them and produced him before the magistrate.





However, he was let off on bail. A hunt has been launched for the remaining two suspects.