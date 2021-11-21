Wife buries 60-year-old man in backyard, body exhumed

Chennai :

The deceased, Nagaraj of Perumbakkam, was a land broker who was married to Lakshmi (50). Their son is working in the US and daughter is an IT firm employee in Chennai.





Officials said Nagaraj suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and allegedly told his wife to bury him in the backyard so that he be with the family forever. He made her promise not to reveal this to anyone. After Nagaraj died a few hours later, Lakshmi buried him in the backyard in sitting position as per his wish. As he instructed, she did not inform even the children about the man’s death.





When Nagaraj did not come home for two days, Tamilarasi decided to file a police complaint. To stop her from doing so, Lakshmi told her what had happened. However, Tamilarasi did not believe what Lakshmi said and filed a complaint at Perumbakkam police station on Saturday.





The police registered a case and exhumed the body in the presence of Tambaram tahsildar and sent it to Royapettah Government Hospital for autopsy.