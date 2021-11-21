The royal visit of 1905 that left an indelible mark on history of Madras

Chennai :

After the sepoy mutiny, the British royalty took over the administration of the country. Victoria the first queen empress of India was too old and immobile to travel to her new dominion. Victoria made up for her obesity and age by insisting that her reluctant son travels to the dominions.





Royal visits allowed British subjects in far-flung colonies exposure to actual members of the sovereign’s family. George was only a second son and his grandmother Victoria seemed to stick onto the throne as if she was almost immortal.





But suddenly his brother would die after becoming engaged to Mary of Teck (after whom Queen Mary’s College is named). George became Prince of Wales, the heir to the throne, and married the girl Mary as well.





George’s 1905 Indian visit was the most intense and ambitious royal visit ever. George and Mary crossed the Suez Canal and reach Bombay. He would spend months crisscrossing the country, shooting tigers, playing polo and watching ceremonial traditional dances.





True to the anticipation it was going to be an orgy of loyalty. People would have looked on in disbelief if somebody had thought this country would rise and demand independence in another 40 years.





Papers said, “now that their Royal Highnesses intend visiting India, it is the bounden duty of every citizen, be rich or poor, to give them a fitting reception and commemorate the great event”.

The Prince was in Madras arriving from Rangoon on a ship and stayed only for five days, starting January 24 of 1906. Around 1,000 people welcomed him on the harbor nearing completion. The crowd waited as the ship’s arrival time could not be predicted.

Many of them, kings and zamindars, who had waited for none before in their lives, remained in the shamiana. The famous hotelier D Angelis had put up a food counter.





The city was keen to welcome its future emperor. 30,000 people were fed by philanthropists in the city, the day the Prince arrived. The roads from the harbor to Government House were lined with Venetian masts.





On the North Bench Road, these were entwined with evergreens and surmounted with palm leaves. Arches of the reception committee were erected in the form of a Hindu temple gopuram and made of coconut leaves. Workmen from Tanjore and Kumbakonam were employed in its construction.



The prince arrived at a royal salute of booming guns and landed on the new pier. He would travel along the beach road and esplanade to the government house.

Galleries were erected on the side of the procession to enable the common man to purchase tickets to see the royal procession. Some Indian papers ridiculed it asking if the Prince was some museum object to be viewed thus.





Every night there was a brilliant display of fireworks from the warships Hyacinth and the Fox in the harbor. Crowds gathered on the Marina to watch the sky light up.

The Prince would inaugurate the Victoria technical institute within the Egmore museum campus hoping the institute would improve the condition of the craftsmen of the Presidency. The Indo-Saracenic building is now the national art gallery.

Princess Mary had her agenda. She visited the Victoria Gosha hospital in Triplicane (now Kasturba hospital). Interestingly, one of the mounted police horses knocked down a boy in the crowd who was rushed to the same hospital.

The concerned princess and the Governor’s wife overlooked his bandaging. The news was sent from the hospital in the evening that the boy was discharged and it evoked relief in the princess.



