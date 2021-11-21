Garbage collection up by 1K tonnes/day post rains

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, 6,407 tonnes of waste was collected across the city on Saturday, apart from 511 tonnes of debris.





“Garbage collection has increased as mass cleaning drives are being conducted across the city to clear garden waste (tree branches and leaves) from roads and debris from stormwater drains and waterways, “ an official said. Of the 511 tonnes of debris collected, close to 412 tonnes have been sent to processing units.





Normally, the Chennai Corporation collects only around 5,100 tonnes on average every day. The data suggests the garbage removal increased after the rains. While 4,895 tonnes of garbage were removed on November 12, another 5,551 tonnes were collected on November 13. On November 14 and 15, around 5,279 tonnes and 5,399 tonnes of garbage were collected. Apart from the garbage 464 tonnes and 541 tonnes of debris were collected on those days. On November 16, around 5,812 tonnes of garbage were removed.





The civic body intensified the conservancy operations soon after the rains by deploying workers to carry out night conservancy and additional machinery to collect and transport the waste.