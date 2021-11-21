Madras HC seeks report on forming speical ward at RGGGH for those seeking disability proof

Chennai :

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy issued the direction while hearing a plea moved by C Jagadeesan, a physically challenged person, seeking a direction to the government to set up a special ward for people coming to RGGGH to obtain disability certificate, and that the hospital should the certificate within a stipulated time.





Recording the submissions, the judge noted that RGGGH was one of the biggest Hospitals in the State, and there would not be any impediment for it to make arrangements for separate wards, especially for those approaching it to get disability certificate.





Pointing out that patients were admitted there every day due to accidents and the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal issue directions to claimants to get disability certificate, the court said it would be appropriate to provide a separate ward for the benefit of the claimants, and directed authorities to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass orders within four weeks.





When Jagadeesan, an auto driver who met with an accident, approached the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, it asked him to furnish a disability certificate from RGGGH. When he went there with his wife, they were asked to be in the hospital for a month. “Since the general ward of the hospital was full, the petitioner and his wife were asked to stay in the neuro ward. In the neuro ward, the couple suffered a lot of difficulties, both mentally and physically,” his counsel VS Suresh submitted.





He filed the petition despite getting the certificate so as to ensure that no one else would be affected in the same manner. He had submitted a representation to the hospital on October 10.





Special government pleader R Govindasamy assured that the representation would be considered on merit and appropriate orders would be passed by the State and RGGGH in accordance with law if the High Court issued any direction.





Justice Krishnan Ramasamy then directed him to apprise as to the steps that the government has taken for the provision of separate wards for those admitted to RGGGH to obtain disability certificate. He then asked the registry to list the matter on January 7.