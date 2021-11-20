AIADMK petitions state election commission demands transparency in ward bifurcation

Chennai :

AIADMK party advocate’s wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel in a petition to the state election commission said that the poll officials were involved in an authorised categorisation of voters in urban pockets of Tamil Nadu.





“The exercise of bifurcation is carried out without any proper executive order in the form of a government order but by the way of oral instructions. The unauthorised juggling of voters between the wards is to suit the requirements of the local DMK leaders,” the petition said.





The previous segregation of wards for the voters was done during 2016 - 2018 by issuing a proper order and after receiving the comments from the public however, the present exercise is illegal without transparency.





Such secret work is not expected from an independent body like the state election commission. Apart from lack of transparency, such acts show the commission and its officers are under the terms of the ruling party which is very dangerous to the democracy.





One such example occurred in Kinathukkadavu town panchayat in Coimbatore district where the officers deleted the voters name from one ward without the consent of the voters and their names added to the voters list in adjacent ward, under the guise of ward bifurcation.





An unscrupulous methodology is being carried by the constitutional body like the state election commission. Such illegal acts resulted in gross injustice being carried out in the recently conducted local body polls in 9 districts. Despite complaints, no action was taken and if this continues we have no other option but to lock the doors of the justice, Babu Murugavel said in his petition.



