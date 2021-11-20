Stalin launches Tamil Nadu State Child Policy

Chennai :

According to the government, the policy has been formulated taking holistically the needs of the children like their growth targets in their various stages, nutrition, education, healthcare, safety and non-discriminaton based on their sex.

The government said Rs 207.59 crore has been paid as solatium to 6,493 children who had lost both or one of their parents to Covid-19.

Stalin also launched the Forensic DNA Profile Search Tool that would enable restoring the lost children to their parents, identification of inter-state criminals, identification of bodies and others.