Several districts of TN to receive heavy rains for the next three days

Chennai :

“For the next three days, several districts of Tamil Nadu - Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and delta districts to receive heavy rains with thunderstorm activities due to the prevailing atmospheric circulation in the interior Karnataka and adjoining areas. Also, northern coastal of Tamil Nadu and interior districts, Puducherry and Karaikal is expected to get moderate rains,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





Thunderstorm warning is given to the isolated places of Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal areas till November 24. The weather officials said that from the following week the rainfall is expected to increase in Tamil Nadu.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely to occur in some areas for the next 48 days. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





According to RMC, Sivagangai and Tiruvannamalai received the highest rainfall of 7 cm each during the last 24 hours, followed by Pudukottai, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, and Tirupattur 6 cm of rainfall each, Namakkal 5 cm, Chengalpattu, Theni and Thanjavur 4 cm each, Chennai Airport, MGR Nagar and Anna University in Chennai district recorded 2 cm of rainfall each.