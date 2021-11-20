DVAC search at district registrar office and home, seize Rs.14 lakh cash

Chennai :

"In a surprise check by the DVAC Chennai, Rs. 3,96,500 unnaccounted money was seized from the office of Meenakumari, District Registrar south, located at Integrated office complex, Saidapet. She is a AIG cadre officer in the registration department" a DVAC official noted.





Following the seizure of money from her office, a team of DVAC officials also carried out raid at her house in Paneer Nagar in Mugapair and seized Rs.10 lakh there. Her husband is an Indian Forest Services officer, sources noted.





There may be further action, like checking the bank account and bank lockers and scrutinising the property documents etc.., sources noted adding that all the documents found at the house is being checked and verified by the DVAC.