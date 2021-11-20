Alert MTC conductor helps cops to arrest armed chain snatcher

Chennai :

When conductor Selvadurai asked him to buy a ticket, Marimuthu threatened him saying he would not do so and was never used to. While the scared passengers asked the conductor not to argue with him, the conductor signaled the driver to take the bus to Kilpauk police station.





The suspect was not aware of this until the bus reached the police station. Though Marimuthu tried to escape, passengers nabbed him and handed him over to the police. Police found him to have snatched the chain from a woman near Muthialpet and boarded the bus to escape from being caught.