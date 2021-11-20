Body of 10-yr-old who went missing in Adyar recovered after three days

Chennai :

The body of Harish was sent to the government Royapettah hospital for postmortem. His friend Santhosh had drowned in the river on Tuesday when the two went to see the brimming river.





Though the rescue teams were searching for the body since Wednesday the body was found near Adyar Boat Club on Friday morning.





Harish’s identity was confirmed by his relatives. According to Saidapet police, Harish along with Santhosh, 12, of Arasu Pannai area had gone to the riverside behind the YMCA grounds and got stuck in the mud while swimming.