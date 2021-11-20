Kaval Karangal rescues 1K people from Chennai streets in 8 months

Chennai :

Of the 1,055 rescued, 79 people were reunited with the family, 901 people were sent to shelter homes and another 75 were sent to mental health centres, a news release from Chennai police said on Friday.





Kaval Karangal was started to help destitute people found on the road with the help of NGOs in the city to safely rescue them and rehabilitate them.





During the current rains since November 1 to November 15, Kaval Karangal had rescued 103 persons were rescued. Of the 103 people, 63 were sent to shelter homes, 10 reunited with their respective families and six admitted to mental health centres. Of the 103, as many as 24 either died after being rescued or taken as dead bodies.





Kaval Karangal, since its inception, had given decent burial to 200 unclaimed bodies, including 24 bodies in the first two weeks of November.





Besides, at least 127 people, natives of other states, were rescued and sent to a shelter home in Rajasthan.