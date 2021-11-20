Duo using toy gun for extortion arrested after Vysarpadi incident

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as Nirmal Kumar of BV Colony and Santhosh Kumar of Red Hills. According to a complaint from one Vadamalai of Malligaipoo Colony in Vyasarpadi, he was stopped by the two suspects at a ‘gun’ point near his house while he was walking home on Wednesday night.





While the two tried to rob him, noticing the gun, he raised an alarm after which the two escaped from the spot.





Based on his complaint, the police arrested the two. During the inquiry, the duo told the police that they had used the toy gun to scare and rob people in the past as well.