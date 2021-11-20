Man released on bail immolates in front of his house

Chennai :

The deceased Velu, 47, a coolie, was arrested by the Anna Salai crime wing police last month and sent to Puzhal prison. Since Velu did not give money for household expenses, his wife had often picked up a quarrel with him and his children also chided him.





With family disowning him and his employers refusing to entertain him, Velu roamed on the road and slept outside on the street the past couple of days. On Thursday, he entered into an argument with his wife even as his children shut the door on him.





Angered, Velu took some petrol from a parked two-wheeler and doused himself. When even his threat to kill himself fell on deaf ears, he set himself on fire. Though he was rushed to the KMC, he succumbed there later.