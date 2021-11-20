Cuddalore MP gets bail in murder case

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar granted the relief to the MP, who has been in judicial custody in the Cuddalore sub-jail since October 11.





“Considering the facts and circumstances and that substantial portion of the investigation has been completed and that petitioner voluntarily surrendered, the High Court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner,” the ruling said.





The HC also noted that the petitioner is ordered to be released on bail on executing a bond for a sum of Rs 10,000 with two sureties, each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cuddalore on several conditions.





“The petitioner shall report before the respondent police daily at 11 AM until further orders. The petitioner shall not abscond or tamper with evidence/ witness either during probe or trial, ” the HC said.





The case was filed by Kadampuliyur police on September 20, pursuant to the death of Govindarasu, 60, an employee in Ramesh’s cashew nut factory on September 19.





The deceased’s son said the MP and others have beaten up his father to death. The case was later transferred to CB-CID on September 25 and altered into a murder case.





On October 11, Ramesh surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court–II, Panruti and was sent to judicial custody. The CB-CID had also interrogated the DMK MP.





The police told the court that the postmortem report revealed that the death was due to craniocerebral injuries sustained due to the hard blunt force impact.