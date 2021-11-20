Deal corrupt traffic cops with iron hand, CoP told

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction on a plea by Puduvai Nagar Siruthozhil Vyabarigal Sangam, GST Road, Chrompet.





The petitioner prayed for a direction to the police and local body authorities to inspect the commercial establishments to prevent illegal parking which causes traffic issues on road.





The judge noted that free flow of traffic is a right and should be ensured in the interest of our great nation. “Traffic congestion, delay in reaching the destination not only causes mental agony but also affects the economy of our great nation.





The CoP has to constitute special squads for effective and efficient controlling of traffic systems on GST Road and strategic locations in Greater Chennai,” the judge said.





Since the petitioner alleged that the traffic police are accepting freebies from such commercial establishments and illegally permitting such parking on the main road, the court held that accepting freebies or ‘mamool’ is a crime and misconduct.





“The CoP is directed to initiate swift action in respect of complaints/info received against officers regarding demand/acceptance of freebies, bribes, mamul or any other extraneous considerations immediately,” the HC ruled.





The petitioner submitted through counsel that hotel Balaji Bhavan and Balan Tempo carriage functioning in Chrompet are causing a nuisance to the public by irregularly allowing the commuters to park the vehicles in front of their commercial establishments.