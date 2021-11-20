Teenager tries to flee to Nepal with Rs 33 lakh, gold stolen from home

Chennai :

Police said that the teenager, son of a metro water contractor from Mottai Thottam in Washermanpet, used to play online games all the time at home. Irked by his behaviour, his parents chided him and tried to prevent him from getting addicted to the gadget.





“After he was reprimanded on Wednesday, the boy went out and did not return. When the family started looking for him, they found that Rs 33 lakh kept in the bureau and 213 sovereigns of gold ornaments were missing too,” a police officer said.





The family immediately contacted the police and special teams were formed to trace the boy.





Meanwhile, cybercrime sleuths of the city police tracked the boy’s mobile to a location in Tambaram and a police team immediately rushed to the place and traced the boy.





Police said that the boy was trying pledge a portion of the jewellery in a pawn shop and had already booked a flight ticket to get out of Chennai. “His final destination was Nepal,” an officer said.





After nabbing the boy, the police team brought him back to Washermenpet to his family. The valuables were also returned to them.