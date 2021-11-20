DCP urges child abuse victims to call police anytime and assures prompt action

Chennai :

Vizhithezhu is a creative expression on the prevention of child abuse. It discussed the current situation and how the protagonist struggles to challenge such abuses and those who fail to do the right thing to support the victims.





The chief guest at the event, R Shiva Prasad IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet police district, said, “Children have to be alert and aware about abuse. They have to inform any incident to teachers, social workers, parents or friends and ask for help. Abuse can take place at home, schools, neighbourhood and online.”





He said that many children are hesitant to complain about parents who come home drunk and abuse them. The police deal with Pocso cases with extra care.





Children were advised to call the police at any time for help and he assured that action will be taken immediately.