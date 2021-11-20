Special vaccination camp at Tamil Nadu Universities, colleges today

Chennai :

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the move to conduct the special drive at universities came after reports of many students yet be inoculated.





Anna University Health Centre director Dr M Rajmohan said the special drive will be held on Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm on its campus.





All the students, faculty and other staff members, including their families, can utilise the facility.





The Higher Education Department official added that instructions have been given to all universities and colleges to organise the camps with the help of public health centres.





Accordingly, the managements will instruct all students to get vaccinated so that physical classes could be conducted safely.





The official said a second drive would be conducted next week if there were more students or faculty to be covered after the first Saturday.