Egmore eye hospital gets better infra, 3-D surgery equipment

Chennai :

He said this is the first time such a facility was opened at a government hospital in the country and it is important to highlight the benefits and applications of 3-D technology in the field of ophthalmology.





“Besides better 3-D magnification and improved ergonomics, it is also a great tool for postgraduate students to learn,” he said.





Talking about eye donation, he said the target is to achieve 10,000 pairs. So far 2,612 pairs have been donated and placed in the eye bank.





A total of 65,000 cataract surgeries have been targeted and 20,670 have been performed so far in the State.





He said that the hospital was recently affected by the floods and steps were being taken to improve infrastructure and equipment at the cost of Rs 60 crore.





Arrangements would be made to build new accommodation facilities for PG students in the coming financial year, he added.





The Minister announced that a new building was under construction at the hospital and necessary modern technical equipment will be procured before it is open for the public.