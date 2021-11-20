Discharge from Poondi up to 35,000 cusecs, flood alert in Manali, Ennore

Chennai :

As of 8 am on Friday, around 15,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir when its inflow was 29,000 cusecs.





On Thursday, the State received heavy rain due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Around 78 mm of rainfall was received in the Poondi catchment area and the inflow also increased to 36,000 cusecs.





As the level increased, the discharge was also increased to 25,000 cusecs at 1.30 pm on Friday.





“Rainfall and inflow from other reservoirs such as Ammapalli dam in Andhra Pradesh have raised the water level in Poondi reservoir. As of Friday evening, the reservoir has an inflow of 42,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs is been released,” said a senior WRD official.





The department has issued notice to district Collectors to evacuate residents living in the low-lying areas, including Manali, Manali New Town, Ennore, Sadayankuppam and Kosasthailaiyar coastal areas.





The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the residents of the Manali zone to move to safer places or to relief centres.





As the discharge had breached 30,000 cusecs, residents along the Kosasthalaiyar river in Manali should move to higher grounds. Vulnerable areas are listed as Vadivudai Amman Nagar, Jenifer Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, RL Nagar and Mahalakshmi slum area in Manali New Town. Residents can also move to the relief centre in Vivekananda High School. They can contact 9445190316 for assistance from the civic body.





The water release from Puzhal and Chembarambakkam has not been increased as they have not been filled to the brim. Puzhal lake has an inflow of more than 2,000 cusecs and the discharge was at 500 cusecs on Friday. Similarly, the Chembarambakkam received 2,700 cusecs of water and discharged 500 cusecs.