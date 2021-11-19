CMDA to conduct study on CMBT and omnibus stand in Koyambedu

Chennai :

The planning authority that maintains CMBT and omnibus stand has invited private consultants to study various options for the redevelopment after shifting buses to the new termini.





The three new termini are in Madhavaram, Kilambakkam near Vandalur and Kuthambakkam near Thirumazhisai. Of the three new facilities, Madhavaram terminus has already been opened and north-bound buses are shited. Kilambakkam bus stand is expected to be opened in March and the facility will house southbound buses. Kuthambakkam bus stand is expected to be opened in October 2022 and the facility will house west-bound buses.





"CMDA intends to conduct a feasibility study for best utilisation of Dr MGR Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu after shifting of south and westbound buses to the new mofussil bus terminals at Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam villages respectively and for best utilisation of CCCBT (Omni Bus Stand) land at Koyambedu," CMDA document said.





As per the document, the study will analyse various alternatives with reference to stakeholders' consultation to arrive at the best option for commercialisation. "Suitable option will be selected based on the study and market demand apart from assessing future developments in the area," an official said.





Meanwhile, CMDA has also decided to conduct a study on whether allow the private firms to operate and maintain the three new bus termini under the revenue-sharing model. The planning authority has proposed to generate revenue from parking, rent from restaurants, fast food courts, shops, dormitories, clinics, advertisements, and others. The study will include the methods to maintain the facilities as zero energy buildings. Presently, CMDA maintains the CMBT bus stand directly.



