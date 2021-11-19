4 TN districts given red alert recorded less than 20cm rainfall

Chennai :

“The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai during 3 am – 4 am on Friday. The prevailing depression in northern Tamil Nadu is likely to move west-northwest in the next few hours and turn into a deep depression. So, several districts of Tamil Nadu to witness rain for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





For the next 48 hours, The Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Erode, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Salem, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu is expected to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity. Also, the rest of the State would receive moderate showers.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely to occur in some areas for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds reach at a speed of 40 kmph – 50 kmph over the Kanniyakumari coast and Gulf of Mannar for the next 24 hours.





The officials said that around five places of Tamil Nadu received extremely heavy rains, 37 places experienced very heavy rains, and over 66 places heavy rains during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the four districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet which were given red alert recorded less than 20 cm of rainfall.





Of which, Villupuram district (Tindivanam, Koliyanur, Vallam, and Valavanar) received the highest rainfall of 22 cm each, followed by Manampoondi (Villupuram) 21 cm, Puducherry and Kalakurichi 19 cm each, Tiruvanamalai 15 cm, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, and Krishnagiri with 14 cm of rainfall each, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Dharmapuri received 12 cm each, Chennai airport, DGP office, Alandur, MGR Nagar, and Nungambakkam recorded 5 cm of rainfall each.





Meanwhile, during the monsoon season from October 1 till November 19, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 514.3 mm against 304.7 mm of rainfall, of which in Tamil Nadu - Villupuram received the highest rains with 900.2 mm against 348.3 mm, Chennai’s normal rainfall 516.7 mm, it has received 882.1 mm, but Madurai and Virudhunagar got less rainfall with 298.7 mm and 299 mm respectively.