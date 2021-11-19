Gang ransacks supermarket in Kanchi town for refusing mamool

Chennai :

Sources said after the death of don Sridhar, many splinter groups have cropped up, who often fought among themselves for supremacy. The gangs would often visit the shops in the market and demand mamool daily and would attack the shopkeepers if they refuse to pay up.





On Wednesday, a five-member gang went to a supermarket in Kancheepuram town and started to break the items there for not giving mamool. At the same time, another gang went to take the tender for fishing in Tiruvakam lake and started a fight there leaving two men with cut injuries. The gang also barged into the house of one Prabhu, who had filed a complaint before the police, and attacked his two sons with knives.





The residents claimed that authorities are turning a blind eye towards goonda acts resulting in more such incidents in recent days. They have requested the police to take strict action and stop rowdyism in Kancheepuram town.