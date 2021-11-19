Waterlogging reported from over 300 streets in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation report, as many as 328 streets reported inundation of which waterlogging has been cleared from 72 streets as of 6 pm. Works to remove water from the remaining 256 streets in 59 locations were underway till late at night. Some of the waterlogged streets were in T Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, AGS Colony and others. In vulnerable areas like Seethammal Road in Mandaveli, the civic body placed four motor pumps.





Anticipating heavy rains, the civic body has made elaborate arrangements to mitigate the flood situation across the city by identifying severe flooding areas.





“Motor pumps have been placed at 769 identified spots so that the rainwater could be pumped out immediately,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said.





It may be noted that as many as 778 streets and roads were flooded during the last week’s downpour and some of the streets continued under the water for a week. On Wednesday also, waterlogging (from last week’s rains) persisted on around 10 streets.





Meanwhile, 18 trees have fallen due to the rain across the city. But, the Chennai Corporation removed the trees from roads to allow traffic movement. In some streets, where water was blocked due to clogs and garbage, workers were seen removing them. Also, Bedi inspected flood mitigation works in several parts of the city.





“As the rainfall was intermittent throughout the day, our workers pumped out stagnant water from low-lying areas during the gaps. The workers and machines will be at disposal till Friday morning,” an official said. As many as 54 boats were kept ready in areas including Ram Nagar in Velachery as a precaution. More than 42,000 packets of food were distributed in the morning and afternoon to the people in waterlogged areas.



