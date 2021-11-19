30-yr-old car driver in Tambaram loses Rs 20L playing online rummy, ends life

A 30-year-old man committed suicide as he had lost Rs 20 lakh playing online games near Tambaram on Thursday.
Chennai: The deceased, Murugan of Anandapuram in East Tambaram, a car driver, was married to Priya (24) a year ago and she had given birth to a baby recently. Police said Murugan was addicted to online games and usually spends most of his time playing online rummy and had so far lost Rs 20 lakh in online betting. Murugan was dejected for the past few days and did not talk with anyone at home properly. Police said he had told his wife that he is clueless about how he would return the money to the people he borrowed. On Thursday morning, Murugan was found hanging from the ceiling. Selaiyur police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.
