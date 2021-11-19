5 cattle electorcuted as live wire falls into stagnated water in Medavakkam

Chennai :

The cattle belonged to a milkman, Aathikesavan (45) of Babu Nagar in Medavakkam. On Thursday morning, Aathikesavan was taking the cattle back to the shed near his house after milking them, when the cattle stepped into the stagnated water on the street and got electrocuted. All of them died on the spot. A shocked Aathikesavan, who was following the cattle, managed to save his life after finding a snapped overhead EB wire touching the road. The Medavakkam TNEB linemen who came to the spot turned off the power supply and removed the dead cattle from the spot. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.



