Four women rescued as Pallavaram police bust prostitution racket, 5 held

Pallavaram police, on Thursday, busted a prostitution racket operating from a hotel near Pallavaram and arrested five men who were behind it.
Chennai: The police had received information that women are being forced into the flesh trade in the hotel, located on the GST Road near Pallavaram. Following that, the Pallavaram police, in plain clothes, were monitoring the hotel for the past few days. On Wednesday night, the police who went inside the hotel arrested five men and rescued four women. The arrested were Sarath Kumar (25) from Cuddalore, the main accused; and Sathish Kumar (39) from Tiruchy, the manager of the hotel; Sakthivel (33) of Dharmapuri; Thirumalai (35) of Kundrathur; and Kumaravel (32) of Royapuram. Police said they were forcing the young women into prostitution. The nine of them were remanded in judicial custody and based on the court order, the women were sent to government homes while the five men were sent to prison. The police sealed the hotel and are inquiring about the staff who were working in the hotel.
Conversations